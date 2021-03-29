Presale: Riders in the Sky at Knuckleheads

Smartly mixing humor with old-time country & western music, Riders in the Sky has been performing since 1977. They're coming to Knuckleheads on Friday, May 7! The band has released more than 40 albums, have contributed to numerous TV series and films — including Ken Burns' Country Music, Toy Story 2 and Monsters, Inc. — and have had their own shows on CBS, TNN and NPR.

Bridge listeners can access presale tickets starting TODAY — Monday, March 29, from 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Wednesday, March 31 at 10 a.m., using the password WESTERN after clicking on this link!