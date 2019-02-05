Presale: The Bridge Presents The Record Company

Within a year of The Record Company's debut album "Give It Back To You," the trio scored three top 10 hits on Triple-A radio, a Grammy nomination and an opening slot on John Mayer's first solo tour. The band is touring on its 2018 release, "All Of This Life," coming to VooDoo Lounge on Wednesday, June 12!

