Presale: Raul Malo at Knuckleheads

by The Bridge - October 13, 2020

Best known as the frontman for The Mavericks, Raul Malo has also had a distinguished solo career that is rooted in his lifelong connection with Latin music and wide-ranging love of country, blues, jazz and vintage rock and roll. He will be performing a special solo set at Knuckleheads on Friday, Nov. 20!

Bridge listeners can access tickets starting this Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

