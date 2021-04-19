Presale: Punch Brothers at Knuckleheads

JUST ANNOUNCED: Knuckleheads is hosting Punch Brothers on Monday, June 7!
The lauded bluegrass quintet is made up of mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gabe Witcher. The group's latest release, "All Ashore," received the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.
Bridge listeners can access presale tickets NOW until the show goes on sale this Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Visit this link and enter the password PUNCHED to grab your spot!