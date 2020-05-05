Presale: Paul Thorn Band at Knuckleheads

Our friends at Knuckleheads are getting back to live music this summer!

Hailed as the "Mark Twain of Americana," critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Paul Thorn writes stories influenced by his Tupelo, Mississippi upbringing; his father was a preacher, his uncle a former pimp, and Thorn himself was a professional boxer.

Thorn and his band will be doing a three-show mini-marathon at Knuckleheads from Friday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 23!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy before they go on sale to the public! From Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. until Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m., enter the password BRIDGE20 after clicking on this link!