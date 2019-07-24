Presale: Old Crow Medicine Show at CrossroadsKC

Getting its start by busking on street corners through New York and Canada, Old Crow Medicine Show has been winning over audiences with a boundless energy and spirit for nearly 20 years. The Americana string band comes to Kansas City after releasing "Volunteer" in 2018, and just announced the upcoming concert album, "Live At the Ryman." Charlie Worsham is opening the show at CrossroadsKC on Wednesday, Oct. 2!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public starting Thursday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — by entering the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!