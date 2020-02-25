Presale: Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets

Nick Lowe is a musicians' musician — who has made his mark as a producer with Elvis Costello, The Pretenders and more — a tender-hearted songwriter, a pop star and a pioneer of the U.K. punk and power pop movement. He'll be performing with Los Straitjackets, who released "What's So Funny About Peace, Love And Los Straitjackets" in 2017, a tribute to Lowe's musical influence. In 2019, both acts teamed up to release the "Love Starvation" EP. They'll be at Knuckleheads together on Thursday, June 11!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!