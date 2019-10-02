Now playing: Africa (feat. Knaan) Amadou & Mariam
Presale: The Bridge Presents The New Pornographers

by The Bridge - October 02, 2019

On their eighth and latest studio release, "In the Morse Code of Lights," The New Pornographers "stare down societal collapse with dazzling multi-part harmony," according to Rolling Stone. The Canadian indie rock supergroup comes to The Truman, with support from Diane Coffee, on Wednesday, Feb. 12!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

