Presale: Neko Case at the Uptown Theater

by The Bridge - December 04, 2018

Released over the summer, Neko Case's self-produced seventh solo LP, "Hell-On," has been regarded as her most accessible and challenging album to date. The enigmatic storyteller is making her way back to Kansas City in 2019, stopping at the Uptown Theater on Friday, May 10!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public starting this Wednesday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

