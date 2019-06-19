Now playing: I'm on My Way (with Francesco Turrisi) Rhiannon Giddens
Presale: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at CrossroadsKC

After a spirited, sold-out 2018 show, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will return to CrossroadsKC on Sunday, Sept. 1! The group released its critically acclaimed album, "Tearing At the Seams," on Stax Records last year — the follow-up to its 2015 breakout debut. The Night Sweats' gratifying soul sound makes for an invigorating live show. Hiss Golden Messenger will support.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public starting Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — by entering the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

