Presale: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at CrossroadsKC

After a spirited, sold-out 2018 show, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will return to CrossroadsKC on Sunday, Sept. 1! The group released its critically acclaimed album, "Tearing At the Seams," on Stax Records last year — the follow-up to its 2015 breakout debut. The Night Sweats' gratifying soul sound makes for an invigorating live show. Hiss Golden Messenger will support.

