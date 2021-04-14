Presale: Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at GrindersKC

Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles are coming to GrindersKC this fall, and we've got a Bridge presale starting this Thursday!

Started in Philadelphia and now based in Los Angeles, Mt. Joy gained rapid success with their 2016 single, "Astrovan." After performing at major festivals and supporting the likes of The Lumineers, The Shins and The Head and the Heart, the band's latest album is 2020's “Rearrange Us.”

After touring, writing and recording together for 15 years, Duluth, Minnesota sextet Trampled By Turtles had reached the top of Billboard's bluegrass and folk charts; appeared twice on The Late Show with David Letterman; and performed at nearly every major festival in North America. The band's latest album, "Life Is Good On the Open Road," was released in 2018.

The two will share a co-headlining show at GrindersKC on Wednesday, Sept. 29.