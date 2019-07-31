Now playing: The Problem Is Me The Get Up Kids
909 News

Presale: Michael Franti and Spearhead at CrossroadsKC

by The Bridge - July 31, 2019

Michael Franti and Spearhead are heading back to Kansas City, touring on their critically acclaimed new album "Stay Human Vol. II." USA Today called Franti "an artist who's clearly interested in making deep connections with listeners, speaking powerfully through his music and living by his mantra that 'there is no one in the world that you wouldn't love if you knew their story.'" They'll be at CrossroadsKC on Monday, Oct. 21!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public this Thursday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

Related article

Event Michael Franti and Spearhead

Up Next

Presale: Indigo Girls at Kauffman Center

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close