Presale: MGMT at Uptown Theater

by The Bridge - February 27, 2019

Founded by Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, MGMT is touring on its 2018 effort, "Little Dark Age." The band's first album of new material in five years, "Little Dark Age" has received acclaim from critics. The Washington Post has called the 2018 effort "an off-kilter, challenging and very addictive album. MGMT will be at the Uptown Theater on Thursday, May 9!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Thursday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

