Presale: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at the Folly Theatre

by The Bridge - December 19, 2018

Marty Stuart has been called "one of the last remaining links to traditional country, roots music, and the generation of greats like George Jones and Hank Williams by Rolling Stone. The five-time Grammy winner is coming to KC with his Fabulous Superlatives on Saturday, Jan. 26!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public starting this Thursday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

