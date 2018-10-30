Presale: Mark Knopfler at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Returning from a three-year hiatus with the release of his ninth solo studio album, "Down the Road Wherever," Mark Knopfler will be launching a world tour in 2019 that comes to North America in August. He will perform with a 10-piece band, which includes former Dire Straits keyboardist and frequent collaborator Guy Fletcher. Knopfler comes to the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019!

Tickets go on sale this Friday