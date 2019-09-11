Presale: Halloween at The Truman with Marcus King Band

﻿Marcus King has the musical traits of a seasoned veteran — heartfelt songwriting, soulful vocals and soaring guitar work, backed by a masterful band. The South Carolina native and his band are kicking off the El Dorado tour in Kansas City with a special Halloween show at The Truman — Thursday, Oct. 31!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Thursday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!