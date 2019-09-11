Now playing: I Need a Teacher Hiss Golden Messenger
909 News

Presale: Halloween at The Truman with Marcus King Band

by The Bridge - September 11, 2019

﻿Marcus King has the musical traits of a seasoned veteran — heartfelt songwriting, soulful vocals and soaring guitar work, backed by a masterful band. The South Carolina native and his band are kicking off the El Dorado tour in Kansas City with a special Halloween show at The Truman — Thursday, Oct. 31!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Thursday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Related article

Event Halloween at The Truman with The Marcus King Band

Up Next

Presale: Bob Dylan at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
DONATE No Thanks