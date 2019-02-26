In 10 years as a band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have played hundreds of shows and major festivals around the world, along with being the backing band for Neil Young. Nelson most recently co-produced music for "A Star Is Born," appearing in the film as Bradley Cooper's band. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real comes to Knuckleheads for two nights — Tuesday, May 7 AND Wednesday, May 8!

