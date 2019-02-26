Now playing: Night Still Comes On Neko Case
Presale: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

by The Bridge - February 26, 2019

In 10 years as a band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have played hundreds of shows and major festivals around the world, along with being the backing band for Neil Young. Nelson most recently co-produced music for "A Star Is Born," appearing in the film as Bradley Cooper's band. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real comes to Knuckleheads for two nights — Tuesday, May 7 AND Wednesday, May 8

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they're available to the public, starting Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. — using the password 55678 after clicking on this link for Tuesday and this link for Wednesday!

