Presale: Little Feat at Uptown Theater

In its 50-year history as a band, Little Feat has gained recognition as one of rock and roll's greatest live bands. The band's music crosses genres from rock and blues to jazz fusion and Cajun funk. In a 1975 Rolling Stone interview, Jimmy Page called Little Feat his favorite American band. They'll perform an evening of legendary songs at the Uptown Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 9!

