Presale: Leo Kottke at Liberty Hall

Inspired by the legendary Mississippi John Hurt, Leo Kottke picked up the guitar at age 11. After overcoming a series of setbacks — including permanent hearing loss and tendon damage in his right hand — Kottke has emerged as a widely recognized master of his instrument. His unique 12-string fingerpicking style draws on the traditions of blues, jazz and folk music.

Leo Kottke will be at Liberty Hall on Wednesday, April 10!

