Presale: The Bridge Presents Kurt Vile & the Violators

by The Bridge - September 12, 2018

Earlier this week, Kurt Vile announced the upcoming Oct. 12 release of "Bottle It In," along with a brand-new single from the album. Vile embarks on an extensive world tour with his backing band, The Violators, which will come to The Truman on Wednesday, Feb. 27! They'll be joined by supporting act The Sadies

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can purchase tickets this Thursday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., by using the password TRUMAN after clicking on this link or the poster below!

