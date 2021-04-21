Presales at The Truman: Jukebox the Ghost + lovelytheband and Sir Sly

The Truman is back with two great shows for the fall!

Jukebox the Ghost brings Cheers! To A Tour to The Truman on Wednesday, Sept. 29!

Formed in Washington D.C. while they were in college, the group has steadily been a cult favorite since 2006. The power-pop trio has performed all over the world, supporting acts like Ben Folds, Ingrid Michaelson and Guster. They call their latest album, 2018's "Off to the Races," a giddy, vibrant collection of their most bombastic, colorful songs to date. They come to Kansas City on Cheers! To A Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access presale tickets on Thursday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking this link or the poster below!

And coming to The Truman on Sunday, Nov. 21 — lovelytheband and Sir Sly! The indie pop trios join forces for the Conversations With Loverboy tour, with support from Cannons.