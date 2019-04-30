Presale: Jonny Lang with JJ Grey & Mofro at Knuckleheads

Two big blues artists are coming to Knuckleheads on Saturday, Aug. 3! From the days of playing greasy, local, juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer. JJ Grey & Mofro will be sharing a co-headlining bill with Jonny Lang, who shot to fame at the age of 15 with his debut album "Lie To Me," and has since toured with the Rolling Stones, Buddy Guy, Aerosmith, Sting, among many others. He's touring on his 2017 album, "Signs."

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Wednesday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to Thursday, May 2 at 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!