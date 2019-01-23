Presale: John McEuen and the String Wizards at the Folly Theater

The second show in The Folly + 90.9 The Bridge Americana Concert Series is just around the corner!

John McEuen and the String Wizards are coming to the Folly Theater on Friday, March 15! A founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, McEuen has enjoyed a career for more than 50 years as a banjo, fiddle, guitar and mandolin player, releasing more than 40 albums as a musician and producer.

Tickets for this show go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Thursday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!