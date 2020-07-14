Presale: John Hiatt with Jerry Douglas at Knuckleheads

Two prolific American musicians are teaming up at Knuckleheads next year — John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas perform there on Tuesday, April 13, 2021!

John Hiatt has been hailed as "one of rock's most astute singer-songwriters of the last 40 years" by the Los Angeles Times, covering ground from redemption to relationships and aging. His songs have been covered by artists from B.B King, Buddy Guy and Emmylou Harris to Iggy Pop, Paula Abdul and Rosanne Cash.

Dobro master and 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar. The three time Musician of the Year award winner from the County Music Association is widely recognized as the master of the Dobro. He is a freewheeling, forward-thinking recording artist whose output incorporates elements of bluegrass, country, rock, jazz, blues and Celtic into his distinctive musical vision.

Bridge listeners can access presale tickets from Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale to the public Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!