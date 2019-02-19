Now playing: Bigger Than Love Benjamin Gibbard
Presale: The Bridge Presents Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile

by The Bridge - February 19, 2019

Two of the most acclaimed songwriters in Americana music —Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile — are coming to the Kansas City area on a co-headlining tour this summer! The Bridge presents Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Brandi Carlile on Friday, Aug. 2 at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, with support from The War and Treaty.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Feb. 21 at 12 a.m. — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

J.S. Ondara: VuHaus Artist of the Week

