Presale: Iration at Uptown Theater

Formed in Isla Vista, California, Iration has been touring nationally since 2008, fusing a deep-rooted reggae influence with elements of rock and pop to create smooth, original sounds. They'll be at the Uptown Theater for their Live From Paradise! Summer Tour on Sunday, May 19, with support from Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Thursday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!