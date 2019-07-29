Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have enjoyed an incredible career together that spans more than three decades. The two met in grade school and started making music together in high school, then formed the Indigo Girls in college. Since then, the folk-pop duo has released 16 albums, earned numerous Grammy nominations, and continues to create the soundtrack for their thousands of devoted and socially conscious fans across the globe. They'll be at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Nov. 19!

Bridge listeners can access tickets early — starting Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!