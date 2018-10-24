Presale: I'm With Her at the Folly Theater

Three exquisitely talented musicians – Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O'Donovan – have collectively released seven solo albums, co-founded two seminal bands (Nickel Creek and Crooked Still), and have garnered several Grammy Awards. Under the moniker I'm With Her, the trio's 2018 full-length debut "See You Around" is a critical success, as an emotionally raw, intricate and unified piece of work. The trio comes to The Folly Theater on Wednesday, Feb. 27!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can purchase tickets tomorrow – Thursday, Oct. 25 – from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., by using the password GAMETOLOSE after clicking on this link!