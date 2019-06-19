Presale: Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Legendary rock and rollers Heart have announced the second leg of their North American Love Alive tour, their first tour in three years. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will open the Kansas City show at Starlight Theatre, on Tuesday, Oct. 8!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public on Thursday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., by entering the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!