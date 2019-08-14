Presale: Gregory Alan Isakov at Liberty Hall

South African-born, Philadelphia-raised songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov creates deep lyrical masterpieces influenced by the likes of Leonard Cohen and Bruce Springsteen. He released his anticipated fourth full-length album, "Evening Machines," in 2018, to critical acclaim. Isakov will be at Liberty Hall on Thursday, Nov. 7!

