Presale: Gregory Alan Isakov at Liberty Hall

by The Bridge - August 14, 2019

South African-born, Philadelphia-raised songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov creates deep lyrical masterpieces influenced by the likes of Leonard Cohen and Bruce Springsteen. He released his anticipated fourth full-length album, "Evening Machines," in 2018, to critical acclaim. Isakov will be at Liberty Hall on Thursday, Nov. 7!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. using the password BRIDGE after clicking this link or the poster below!

