Presale: Greensky Bluegrass at Uptown Theater

Genre-bending act Greensky Bluegrass returns to Kansas City this fall! Based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the group has been going strong for nearly two decades and has earned a dedicated fanbase. The band's ambitious new album, "All For Money," was released in January. Greensky Bluegrass will be at Uptown Theater on Friday, Nov. 1!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public. Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6 until 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!