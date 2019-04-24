Now playing: What Can I Say Brandi Carlile
Presale: Gordon Lightfoot at Missouri Theatre

by The Bridge - April 24, 2019

With a career that spans more than five decades, Gordon Lightfoot is regarded as one of Canada's greatest singer-songwriters. An inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he was honored for his role in defining the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and '70s. Lightfoot has earned dozens of Top 40 hits in the United States and Canada, and his songs have been recorded and performed by artists like Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley and Olivia Newton-John. The 80-year-old artist is embarking on the 80 Years Strong tour and working on his 21st studio album. He'll be at the Missouri Theatre in St. Joseph on Wednesday, June 12!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Thursday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

