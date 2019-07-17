Presale: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

Frank Turner is set to release his eighth studio album, "No Man's Land," in August, heading out on a North American tour this fall that will come to Liberty Hall in Lawrence on Sunday, Oct. 20! The concert will feature two sets from Turner — one solo, and the other unplugged with his band The Sleeping Souls.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public on Thursday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., by entering the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!