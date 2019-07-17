Now playing: Wasted Youth Jenny Lewis
909 News

Presale: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

by The Bridge - July 17, 2019

Frank Turner is set to release his eighth studio album, "No Man's Land," in August, heading out on a North American tour this fall that will come to Liberty Hall in Lawrence on Sunday, Oct. 20! The concert will feature two sets from Turner — one solo, and the other unplugged with his band The Sleeping Souls.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public on Thursday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., by entering the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Related article

Event Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

Up Next

Wilco Announces New Album, Shares 'Love Is Everywhere (Beware)'

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close