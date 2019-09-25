Presale: Fitz & the Tantrums at Uptown Theater

With the release of their new album "All the Feels" last week, Fitz and the Tantrums also announced a tour that will hit Kansas City in 2020! Since its formation more than 10 years ago, the band is known for its explosive, no-holds barred live shows, and a musical style influenced by soul, new wave and indie pop. They'll be at the Uptown Theater on Wednesday, March 4, with support from Twin XL!

On Thursday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!