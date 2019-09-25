Now playing: If You Want To beabadoobee
909 News

Presale: Fitz & the Tantrums at Uptown Theater

by The Bridge - September 25, 2019

With the release of their new album "All the Feels" last week, Fitz and the Tantrums also announced a tour that will hit Kansas City in 2020! Since its formation more than 10 years ago, the band is known for its explosive, no-holds barred live shows, and a musical style influenced by soul, new wave and indie pop. They'll be at the Uptown Theater on Wednesday, March 4, with support from Twin XL

On Thursday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public  — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

Tags: presale

Related article

Event Fitz & the Tantrums

Up Next

An Interview with Nick Offerman

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
DONATE No Thanks