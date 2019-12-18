Presale: El Monstero at Uptown Theater

If you're looking for an edgier, more theatrical Pink Floyd tribute show, El Monstero is the experience for you. The St. Louis-based group calls itself the monster truck version of Pink Floyd, and focuses mainly on the David Gilmour/Roger Waters period of the band's career with an emphasis on top-notch production and design. Catch them at the Uptown Theater on Friday, March 13!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public! From Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking this link or the poster below!