Presale: El Monstero at Uptown Theater

by The Bridge - November 07, 2018

If you're looking for an edgier, more theatrical Pink Floyd tribute show, El Monstero is the experience for you. The St. Louis-based group calls itself the monster truck version of Pink Floyd, and focuses mainly on the David Gilmour/Roger Waters period of the band's career with an emphasis on top-notch production and design.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, but Bridge listeners can purchase tickets starting tomorrow — Thursday, Nov. 8 — from 10 a.m. to Friday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m., by using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

