Presale: The Bridge Presents Dr. Dog

by The Bridge - October 16, 2019

Philadelphia-based rock quintet Dr. Dog just announced a 2020 winter tour in support of its 10th and latest album, "Critical Equation," stopping at The Truman on Sunday, Feb. 9! The album features catchy blues and psychedelic-influenced flourishes with the band's raw, classic rock 'n roll sound. Michael Nau will support the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

Tags: presale

