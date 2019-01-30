Now playing: Caring Is Creepy The Shins
Presale: The Bridge Presents Deer Tick

by The Bridge - January 30, 2019

Deer Tick is touring on its newest release, "Mayonnaise," an 11-song companion to its full-length albums "Deer Tick Vol. 1" and "Deer Tick Vol. 2." The group is coming to Knuckleheads on Thursday, May 9, with support from Courtney Marie Andrews!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting today — Thursday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

