Presale: David Crosby and Friends at Liberty Hall

by The Bridge - August 22, 2018

A founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee who has been making music for six decades. The folk rock pioneer has also enjoyed a fruitful career as a solo artist. In 2017, Crosby released "Sky Trails," his third album of original material in four years. He'll be coming to Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 17!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can purchase tickets this Thursday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., by using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

 

