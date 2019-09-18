Now playing: Man on Fire Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
Presale: Danielle Nicole's Annual Thanksgiving Eve Show

by The Bridge - September 18, 2019

Danielle Nicole's latest album, "Cry No More," launches her into new creative territory. It's the follow-up to her widely praised 2015 debut effort, "Wolf Den," and has earned her a number of Independent Blues Awards, along with a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Danielle will be doing her fourth annual Thanksgiving Eve show at Knuckleheads on Wednesday, Nov. 27!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m., until the show goes on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m., using the password THANKSEVEDNB after clicking on this link!

