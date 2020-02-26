Marking their 50th anniversary as a band in 2020, Irish family band Clannad is embarking on their "In A Lifetime": The Farewell Tour across North America. The Kansas City show announces just before the new "In A Lifetime" Anthology — a career-spanning catalog of tracks from Clannad's expansive recording career — which drops on March 13. The multiple award-winning band is widely regarded to have brought Irish music and the Irish language to a worldwide audience. The group performs at the Folly Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 9!

