Presale: Brittany Howard at the Uptown Theater

by The Bridge - February 19, 2020

Best known as the frontwoman and guitarist for Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard released her debut solo album in 2019. Named after her late sister, "Jaime," the album is Howard's most revelatory work yet, where the artist explores new directions with diverse instrumentation and arrangements, and intimate, vulnerable lyrics.

She's coming to the Uptown Theater on Friday, June 19, with support from breakout singer-songwriter Vagabon!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public! This Thursday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

