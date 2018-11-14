Presales at Liberty Hall: Brewer & Shipley + Postmodern Jukebox

Liberty Hall has two big shows coming up in February!

Brewer & Shipley made its musical mark with "One Toke Over the Line," a song that was adopted as an anthem of '70s counterculture. The folk duo has since been inducted in the Kansas and Missouri Music Halls of Fame, received Folk Alliance International's Spirit of Folk Award in 2014, and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018. Brewer & Shipley will come to Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Feb. 9, with support from Bob & Una Walkenhorst!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public this Thursday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Founded by pianist and arranger Scott Bradlee in 2011, Postmodern Jukebox is a rotating musical collective that creates "time machine pop," reworking popular modern music into energetic swing and jazz renditions. The vintage music group comes to Liberty Hall on Sunday, Feb. 17!

