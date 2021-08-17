Presale: Blackberry Smoke at Uptown Theater

Acclaimed Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke is out on the You Hear Georgia Tour, coming to the Uptown Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 26! They're celebrating 20 years as a band and their latest album, “You Hear Georgia.” Produced by Dave Cobb, the album pays homage to the band's roots and honors their home state. It also entered Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart at No. 1.

