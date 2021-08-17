Now playing: Oh! Linda Lindas
Presale: Blackberry Smoke at Uptown Theater

by The Bridge - August 17, 2021

Acclaimed Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke is out on the You Hear Georgia Tour, coming to the Uptown Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 26! They're celebrating 20 years as a band and their latest album, “You Hear Georgia.” Produced by Dave Cobb, the album pays homage to the band's roots and honors their home state. It also entered Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart at No. 1.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets early! On Thursday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

