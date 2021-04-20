Presale: Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears at Knuckleheads

Another big show announcement: Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears at Knuckleheads on Thursday, Sept. 30!

Based in Austin, Texas, acclaim through touring with national acts like Spoon and Okkervil River. Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears released their fifth studio album, "The Difference Between Me & You," in 2018. It's the band's most subversive record to date, and is inspired by the Hill Country blues, cowpunk and Stax soul.