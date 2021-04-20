Now playing: Plastic Beach Future Islands
Presale: Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears at Knuckleheads

by The Bridge - April 20, 2021

Another big show announcement: Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears at Knuckleheads on Thursday, Sept. 30!

Based in Austin, Texas,  acclaim through touring with national acts like Spoon and Okkervil River. Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears released their fifth studio album, "The Difference Between Me & You," in 2018. It's the band's most subversive record to date, and is inspired by the Hill Country blues, cowpunk and Stax soul.

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public! Visit this link and enter the password BRIDGE anytime between Wednesday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and the public on-sale this Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m.

