AEG Presents is bringing two big shows to Kansas City this 2020!

The Great Summer Stroll Tour is coming to Kansas City, featuring co-headlining sets from Andrew Bird, with Calexico and Iron & Wine! Blending swing, gypsy, calypso and folk with his characteristic indie rock style, Bird released "My Finest Work Yet" in 2019. Though their first collaboration was back in 2005, Calexico teamed up with Iron & Wine's Sam Beam for the 2019 album "Years To Burn." See them at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Tuesday, June 23!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they're available to the public! This Thursday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., just use the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Called "one of rock's longest and most prodigious partnerships" by Consequence of Sound, John Linnell and John Flansburgh have found great success as They Might Be Giants. For more than three decades, the duo has been bringing energetic, melodic and imaginative music to the masses, from the modern rock charts to children's music and theme songs. On Tuesday, Oct. 20 at The Truman, they'll be celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Flood," the album that earned them international acclaim.

