Presale: Band of Horses at Liberty Hall

Since forming in 2004, Band of Horses' dreamy brand of indie rock has reached audiences across the globe. The South Carolina-based group reached a mainstream audience with its 2006 release "Everything All the Time," and continues to tour on its fifth studio album, "Why Are You OK." They'll be coming to Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas, on Tuesday, July 23!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!