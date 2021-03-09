Presale: The Avett Brothers at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

The Avett Brothers are spending an evening at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 1! In 2020, the group released the highly anticipated album "The Third Gleam." Led by brothers Scott and Seth Avett, The Avett Brothers have been described as having "the heavy sadness of Townes Van Zandt, the light pop concision of Buddy Holly, the tuneful jangle of the Beatles, the raw energy of the Ramones" by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access presale tickets on Thursday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking this link or the poster below!