Mammoth Live is bringing more big shows to the area in 2020!

The Avett Brothers dropped their 10th studio album, "Closer Than Together" in October, the follow-up to the 2016 Grammy-nominated record "True Sadness." Led by brothers Scott and Seth Avett, The Avett Brothers have been described as having "the heavy sadness of Townes Van Zandt, the light pop concision of Buddy Holly, the tuneful jangle of the Beatles, the raw energy of the Ramones" by the San Francisco Chronicle. They're coming to the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, MO on Friday, July 3!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking this link or the poster below!

Touring on his 2018 album, "Songs of the Plains," Colter Wall is a Saskatchewan-born songwriter and performer steeped in traditional Americana and old-time music. He draws influence from legends like Hank Williams, Robert Johnson, Townes Van Zandt and more. He'll be at Liberty Hall in Lawrence on Sunday, Jan. 19!

