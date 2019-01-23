Presale: The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Dive

The Avett Brothers are preparing to release their 10th studio album in 2019, three years after the release of the Grammy-nominated "True Sadness." Led by brothers Scott and Seth Avett, the group has been described as having "the heavy sadness of Townes Van Zandt, the light pop concision of Buddy Holly, the tuneful jangle of the Beatles, the raw energy of the Ramones" by the San Francisco Chronicle. They will be coming to Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, with support from Lake Street Dive, on Wednesday, July 3!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public — starting this Thursday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 pm. — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!